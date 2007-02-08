Have they no shame?

The Government's complicity in the illegal Iraqi war now extends to covering up the incompetence of the American military at the expense of British justice and the family of British servce men kileed in 'friendly fire'. Mealy-mouthed apologies from Blairs & his minions should cut no ice.Time and time agin this Government and particularly this Prime Minister shows it simply has no shame. The sooner he goes the better. Will things be any different though under Gordon Brown? I doubt it, he is even more rabidly pro-American than Blair.Labour's strategy has been to gain influence over the US neo-cons by publicly supporting them while privately urging restraint. Pretty obviously this hasn't worked, they have become grotesque mouth pieces for a bankrupt policy, a discredited war and a lameduck President.