Just how low can they go?

This govt just gets more & more absurd, fines for muggers? It's becoming parody of itself.Just think about it - someone is mugged & the attacker makes off with £100 - they are nabbed by the police and fined on the spot for all the money they have - £100! Mmmmm, surely some mistake?Though reid has distancd himself from the idea so intense is Labour's mania for populist stunts that it has infected the policy thinkers at the Home Office, so that they are coming up with this rubbish unprompted by Ministers. You just can't make it up.It used to be that Labour would blame its populist whizzes on the Tories, that they had to be 'tough' because otherwise the Tories would outflank them and whip up hysteria - this week though John Reid abandoned that pretence. As David Cameron (whether sincerely or not), strike an appeal for more tolerance on immigration Labour now since to outflank the Tories on the right by denouncig them as soft on crime & immigration. And this man won a standing ovation at Labour's conference!I shudder to think of the consequences if Reid succeed in his barely concealed ambition to replace Blair.W hat is the Labour party for? They have become a soulless empty electoral shell. Reid represents them at their worst but as a whole they have surely reached the end of the road. Blairs going makes no difference - we need all of them to go, and go now.