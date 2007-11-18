I wrote a couple of days ago that the way someone fights a leadership campaign will tell you lot about what sort of leader they would be.Today´s Politics Show has told us a great deal. The ballots go out in a few days. Party members now have a clear choice, they can vote for a negative, inward looking left leaning campaign or they can vote for a positive one that seeks to win new converts to our cause by updating our enduring liberal values for the 21st century.For me the choice is clearer now than ever before. It´s Nick Clegg